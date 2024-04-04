73°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder who allegedly shot man in chest
WALKER - After finding a man shot in the chest late Wednesday night, Livingston Parish deputies are searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
The LPSO said deputies were called to Joe Lee Road in Walker around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in response to a report of a shot fired.
Once on scene, deputies found one man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed as being in stable condition. Surveillance cameras showed a man identified as 35-year-old Mark Covington fleeing the scene on a bike.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Covington's whereabouts is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OLOL discusses new security measures to be implemented after woman allegedly attempted...
-
Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore
-
Bill that would require TOPS recipients reside in Louisiana for 3 years...
-
21-year-old arrested in Tigerland death
-
La. lawmaker pushing for added mental health, substance abuse services in public...