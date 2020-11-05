71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder

34 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, November 05 2020 Nov 5, 2020 November 05, 2020 10:32 AM November 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: Aaron Osterhou

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are actively searching for a man who is suspected of attempted second-degree murder.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Aaron Osterhout.

On Oct. 29, authorities received a complaint about a victim suffering from a stab wound. During an investigation, APSO learned that Osterhout stabbed the victim and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days