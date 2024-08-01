93°
Deputies searching for suspect in early morning homicide that left 26-year-old dead in Gonzales
GONZALES — Deputies are searching for the suspect in a Thursday morning homicide that left a 26-year-old Gonzales man dead.
Mark Johnson Jr. was found shot dead shortly after 1 a.m. inside a Gonzales apartment along La. 44, deputies said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.
