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Deputies searching for sex offender in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for a sex offender who failed to register in Ascension Parish.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Officer is searching for 54-year-old Kevin Jones. APSO Lt. Col. Bobby Webre said Jones is a Tier 3 sex offender who was last seen in and around the Donaldsonville area.
Deputies say Jones is around 5'7" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
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Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting the APSO anonymous tip line at 847411.
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