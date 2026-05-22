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Deputies searching for sex offender in Ascension Parish

1 decade 4 months 1 week ago Friday, January 08 2016 Jan 8, 2016 January 08, 2016 4:35 PM January 08, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for a sex offender who failed to register in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Officer is searching for 54-year-old Kevin Jones. APSO Lt. Col. Bobby Webre said Jones is a Tier 3 sex offender who was last seen in and around the Donaldsonville area.

Deputies say Jones is around 5'7" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

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Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting the APSO anonymous tip line at 847411.

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