Deputies searching for sex offender in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for a sex offender who failed to register in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Officer is searching for 54-year-old Kevin Jones. APSO Lt. Col. Bobby Webre said Jones is a Tier 3 sex offender who was last seen in and around the Donaldsonville area.

Deputies say Jones is around 5'7" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting the APSO anonymous tip line at 847411.