66°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for person who stole $1,000 worth of diesel in St. Francisville
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies are searching for thieves who stole $1,000 worth of diesel fuel from a St. Francisville gas station.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office says the thieves pulled up to a gas station off U.S. 61 in November and started pumped 270 gallons of off-road diesel fuel into tanks.
Deputies say the thieves may have used a remote device to "manipulate the fuel pump, allowing it to free-flow."
Trending News
Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies seeking diesel thief
-
New Roads celebrates Mardi Gras on False River
-
Southern University issues statement on death of the Rev. Jesse Jackson
-
After announcing delay, highway department says Pecue Lane exit on I-10 will...
-
Man jailed for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at St. Gabriel home...
Sports Video
-
High school playoff soccer quarterfinal games
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...