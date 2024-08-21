92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for pair who left store with thousands of dollars worth of unpaid merchandise

3 hours 13 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2024 Aug 21, 2024 August 21, 2024 10:46 AM August 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

PRAIRIEVILLE— The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for two people caught on camera leaving a Prairieville store with nearly four thousand dollars of merchandise they did not pay for.

Deputies posted two pictures on social media showing the pair at a Walmart with several boxes of cooking and cleaning items in their carts they say is worth more than $3,500. Detectives say they left the store without paying for those items.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (225)621-4636. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days