Deputies searching for murder suspect near Kentwood, Tangipahoa River Bridge

KENTWOOD - Deputies are searching for a murder suspect in the area of Highway 440 and Highway 1054, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

TPSO said Willie Wells Jr. was seen near those highways by the Tangipahoa River Bridge around Kentwood. He is a suspect in the April 5 murder of Antonio Famularo, 42, on Mount Hennan Cut Road in Kentwood. He is wanted for first-degree murder, armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Residents in the area are asked to call 911 immediately if he is spotted.