Deputies searching for missing young girl with special needs

2 hours 15 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, August 14 2021 Aug 14, 2021 August 14, 2021 6:32 PM August 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

COVINGTON - Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old girl with special needs who disappeared around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies said they are searching around 25000 North Davis Road for Avani Cook.

Deputies said Avani was playing outside with her dog. Her mother was supervising but stepped inside for a moment. When the mother came back outside, Avani was gone.

Avani is non-verbal and suffers from medical conditions that may inhibit her ability to get around.

Anyone who may see the child in the area is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 or (985) 898-2338 immediately.

