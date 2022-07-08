89°
Deputies searching for missing teen sisters last seen in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find two missing sisters last seen Friday near Juban Road.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Kasey Jernigan and her 13-year-old sister Leeah Jernigan were last seen Friday near the Circle K gas station by Juban Road and I-12.
Kasey was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan crop top jacket. She is 5'6" and weighs approximately 210 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a nose ring in her septum.
Leeah was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue sweatpants. She is 5'2" and weighs approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kasey and Leeah Jernigan should call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
