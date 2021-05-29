73°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for missing Hammond man with dementia
HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for an elderly man with dementia who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
Earl Dunn, 81, is approximately 5’ 4" and 180 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and jeans, walking on University Avenue just east of I-55.
Dunn has dementia and Alzheimer's and his judgment might be impaired, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Out on the Amite River, boaters are making the most of their...
-
Police chief says officers violated policy during strip-search of teen
-
False River reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
-
EBR says it's short-staffed, maintenance department full of vacancies
-
As clean-up drags on, capital area looks ahead to the next storm