Deputies searching for missing 60-year-old with schizophrenia, diabetes

Wednesday, December 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man last seen on Dec. 14 who has schizophrenia and diabetes that requires him to take medication. 

Freddie Metrejean, 60, reportedly left his home early Saturday morning and left, walking in an unknown direction along Jefferson Highway. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, grey pants, sneakers, and carrying two plastic bags with him. 

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said there is a great concern for his health due to him not taking his medication since Friday. 

