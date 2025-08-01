87°
Deputies searching for man, woman accused of stealing from Roseland Dollar General

Friday, August 01 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man and a women accused of stealing a trash can full of merchandise from a Dollar General in Roseland. 

According to deputies, the pair hid a large amount of merchandise in a garbage can before leaving the store without paying late last week. The pair was then seen on surveillance cameras leaving the La. 10 store in a gray four-door Toyota. 

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about who these suspects are, or their whereabouts, to contact Det. Earl McFarland at 985-351-8942.

