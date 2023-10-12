74°
Deputies searching for man who used fake identity to purchase boat motor

Thursday, October 12 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly used a stolen identity to buy a boat motor worth thousands of dollars. 

On Sept. 25, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a man using the name Raymond Stokes bought an outboard motor from Boat City USA in Hammond over the phone for $14,000. Later that day, a man entered the business and completed the paperwork finalizing the purchase. 

Boat City learned the purchase was fraudulent after receiving a call from the credit card company used to buy the motor.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the TPSO at (985) 902-2017.

