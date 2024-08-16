97°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for man who stole $600 in laundry detergent from Gonzales Dollar General
GONZALES — Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing about $600 worth of laundry detergent from a Gonzales Dollar General.
Deputies said the man was seen near a black Buick sedan at the Dollar General on La. 74.
Trending News
Anyone with information that could help identify this the man is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Supreme Court settles challenges involving 2 Port Allen city government races
-
LSU students to begin moving onto campus today
-
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish
-
'We do not have any answers:' Killian leaders unsure why town's water...
-
White House says deals struck to cut prices of popular Medicare drugs...