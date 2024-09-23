79°
Deputies searching for man who robbed Hooper Road convenience store at gunpoint

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Deputies are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station's convenience store on Hooper Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for a masked man who walked in brandishing a gun and demanded money from the register before fleeing on foot from the Kangaroo Express convenience store.

This happened Thursday at 10:30 p.m., deputies added.

Anyone with information about the man should call deputies at 225-389-5064.

