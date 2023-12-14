Deputies searching for man who broke into unlocked car, stole laptops

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man caught on video who broke into an unlocked car and stole multiple belongings.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the theft on Myrtle Bluff Drive on Dec. 8. Video showed a man with a handgun opening the doors to an unlocked vehicle and taking two laptops as well as a backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.