62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for man who broke into unlocked car, stole laptops

2 hours 11 minutes ago Thursday, December 14 2023 Dec 14, 2023 December 14, 2023 9:52 AM December 14, 2023 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man caught on video who broke into an unlocked car and stole multiple belongings. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the theft on Myrtle Bluff Drive on Dec. 8. Video showed a man with a handgun opening the doors to an unlocked vehicle and taking two laptops as well as a backpack. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days