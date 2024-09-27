Deputies searching for man who broke into Louisiana Regional Airport, damaged planes, other vehicles

GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputies are searching for a man who broke into the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.

The man broke into the airport on Loosemore Road early Thursday. Deputies said he damaged several planes and other vehicles, including an ATV he drove through a fence.

The man then left the property in a construction vehicle, which was found abandoned near the airport, deputies added.

"For all his hard work, we have a fabulous trip planned out for him – a first-class flight to the Sheriff’s 24-hour Bed & Breakfast," deputies said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.