Deputies searching for man who broke into car outside gym, used victim's debit card

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who burglarized a vehicle at Calloway's Health and Fitness (13436 Jefferson Hwy) on Feb. 16.

Investigators say the suspect shattered one of the vehicle's passenger side windows and took a purse and wallet before fleeing the scene in a white Chevrolet Camaro.

About 30 minutes after this, the suspect used the victim's debit card to purchase fuel at a gas station on O'Neal Lane.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.