Deputies searching for man who allegedly stole from store, exposed himself while manager filmed

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are attempting to identify a man accused of stealing from a store and showing his genitals to the manager when she took pictures of him to report to the police.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was called to a local business on Plank Road for a theft complaint on Mar. 3. While the suspect was loading the stolen items into his vehicle, the manager of the business took pictures of him to show to law enforcement. The man noticed this and allegedly pulled down his pants and displayed his genitals.

The man then got into the suspect vehicle and drove away.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.