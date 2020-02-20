Deputies searching for man who allegedly raped 12-year-old girl

LACOMBE - An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for a man suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl.

According to deputies, after an investigation was launched authorities discovered that a minor was being sexually assaulted at a residence in Lacombe.

The warrant was issued on Feb. 18 for the arrest of Lee Cousin, 35, for first-degree rape.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating Cousin. He is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’7” and approximately 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair. Cousin also has tattoos on both arms.

Deputies say he may be under the influence of narcotics and is likely still in the Lacombe area.