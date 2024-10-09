83°
Deputies searching for man wanted in Ascension Parish on stalking charges
GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of stalking.
Kevian Williams, 34, is wanted on multiple charges, including stalking, intimidation and harassment.
Deputies ask that anyone with information on Williams contact their detectives or Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.
