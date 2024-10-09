83°
Deputies searching for man wanted in Ascension Parish on stalking charges

Wednesday, October 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of stalking.

Kevian Williams, 34, is wanted on multiple charges, including stalking, intimidation and harassment.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on Williams contact their detectives or Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.

