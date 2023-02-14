59°
Deputies searching for man wanted for sex crimes against a juvenile
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man wanted for sex crimes against a juvenile and first-degree rape.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's assistance in locating 36-year-old Rigoberto Servin, who is charged with the alleged first-degree rape of a victim under 13.
Anyone with information on Servin's whereabouts is encouraged to call the TPSO at (985) 902-2070.
