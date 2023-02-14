59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for man wanted for sex crimes against a juvenile

2 hours 27 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, February 14 2023 Feb 14, 2023 February 14, 2023 6:03 AM February 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man wanted for sex crimes against a juvenile and first-degree rape. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's assistance in locating 36-year-old Rigoberto Servin, who is charged with the alleged first-degree rape of a victim under 13. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on Servin's whereabouts is encouraged to call the TPSO at (985) 902-2070. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days