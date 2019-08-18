Deputies searching for man in stabbing at apartment complex in Denham Springs, one in critical condition

LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in a stabbing that happened at a Denham Springs apartment complex.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. Deputies say once they arrived on the scene they found a man stabbed in the abdomen by another man. Authorities state the assault was a result of a dispute between the victim and Jonathan ‘Johnny’ Jarreau.

The victim told deputies Jarreau was asked to leave due to an active protective order. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed, Jarreau then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The stabbing is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked call Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1.