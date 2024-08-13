87°
Deputies searching for Hammond man accused of contractor fraud
HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for a Hammond man accused of contractor fraud.
Nicholas Budowski, 46, is accused of taking payment for a renovation job on a Hammond home in June and never returning to finish the project.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about Budowski’s whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-748-3343.
