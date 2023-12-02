Deputies searching for escaped prisoner in Lottie

LOTTIE - Deputies from Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes are searching in Lottie for an inmate who escaped from custody in Meridian.

According to WTOK, 28-year-old Ryan Young and another inmate escaped law enforcement custody in Meridian on Wednesday. Reporters said the two were being transported for a court appearance. One was recaptured.

On Saturday, law enforcement spotted Young, who led deputies on a chase that ended in a wreck. As of 11 p.m., deputies are searching for the escapee in Lottie.

WTOK reported that Young was serving 40 years for burglary and theft. He was sentenced in 2015 and had a tentative release date of October 2051.