Deputies searching for driver that dragged leashed dog to its death
EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are searching for a person that killed a leashed dog by dragging the animal behind his car.
According to the Advocate, the incident happened Sunday afternoon along La. 68 in Wilson. A witness called the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office after he saw the dog being dragged along the road.
Authorities recovered the dog's body. They weren't sure the type of dog but they say it is a larger breed.
The sheriff's office is investigating the situation as they review photos sent by people who saw the car
“We’re going to investigate this and find out who was the driver and what the situation was,” Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
