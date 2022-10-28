Deputies searching for bank robber after heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a bank near the Perkins Rowe shopping center Friday.

The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. The robber reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The robber then ran out the store with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)389-500.