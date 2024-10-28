Deputies searching for 10-year-old boy missing for 24 hours

LIVINGSTON - Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in the Eastover area in Livingston.

Brody Sturdivant was last seen in Livingston Parish on Sunday around noon. He was wearing red shorts with no shirt and no shoes. He has brown eyes and red hair.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said running away for a time is not uncommon for the young boy. While it is not believed he is in explicit danger, Ard said "he is just 10."

No AMBER Alert was issued, Ard said, because those alerts typically coincide with abductions.

The sheriff's office has received multiple tips about Brody's whereabouts. As of 11:45 a.m. on Monday, there were K-9s, drones, and helicopters searching the area.

Anyone with information regarding Brody is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.