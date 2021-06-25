Deputies searching along I-10 for missing St. Tammany woman

Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

WAVELAND, Miss.- Sheriff's deputies are searching along I-10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line after the disappearance of a Madisonville woman.

WWL-TV reported deputies were searching waters along the interstate near the Waveland exit for signs of Courtney Johnson, who went missing Tuesday evening after leaving work in Baton Rouge. Officials said she was headed to the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi to meet up with friends.

Johnson, 34, hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday evening after making a call to a friend around 6:30 p.m. while driving on I-12.

Scott Lee, a spokesperson from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, said they were working with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office to investigate her disappearance. Lee said STPSO personnel were on-site eight miles past the Mississippi border related to the disappearance.

Investigators believe she made it to Mississippi, but are unsure of what happened afterward. Johnson's car has not been found and her cell phone is no longer working.

She suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, her mom shared, which can cause her to become fatigued.

“There are so many things that run through your mind and you just want to cry but then you just want her to run into your arms. You want her to run into your arms. I do not wish this upon anybody to go through what we are going through,” said Johnson's mother. “This is my one and only child. My one and only child.”

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 985-276-1348 or 985-898-2338.