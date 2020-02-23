Deputies search for three 'persons of interest' in connection with Ville Platte shooting

VILLE PLATTE - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says three people are sought for questioning in connection with a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to KATC, the shooting took place at a West Main Street business called Teet's Food Store.

When Deputies arrived they learned that a man had been shot in the abdomen and taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Lafayette General Medical Center via helicopter.

Investigators say after the shooting, three people fled the scene in a dark gray four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The vehicle was headed north on U.S. 167 and is believed to be a Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima.

The three 'persons of interest' deputies say they're searching for are Lionell Herbert Ardoin, Roderic Darone Thomas, and Jennifer Ann Fontenot.

Anyone with information related to their whereabouts is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161.

The Sheriff's Office assures all callers that they will remain anonymous.