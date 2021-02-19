Deputies search for individuals accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's

GONZALES - Deputies are searching for four suspects who are accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in Gonzales.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the suspects were seen stealing several thousand dollars worth of Dewalt tools and vacuum cleaners from the home improvement store between November of 2020 and February of 2021.

After the first incident in November, the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a silver Honda Civic. In February, the four individuals were seen leaving the store in a silver Honda Accord.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is urging the public to report any information about the case by calling 225-621-4636. Those with information can also text 847411, their anonymous tip line.