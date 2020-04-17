Deputies search for missing 17-year-old

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a 17 year old male who went missing Wednesday evening.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Macullin Slayton of Lockport was last seen riding his bike on LA Highway 1 in the Mathews area.

Slayton was riding his bike that evening after an altercation broke out with him and a family member. Family members say they haven't heard from the teen since.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to help locate Macullin Slayton. He is described as 5’10” tall, weighing around 130 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing red pants, a black shirt, white socks with marijuana leaves on them, and gray Jordan brand slide sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LPSO at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.