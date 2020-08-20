86°
Deputies search for man wanted for attempted second-degree murder
ST. HELENA PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
The St. Helena Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in the search for William Marshall Baker.
According to authorities, Baker allegedly tried to kill and 39-year-old man on Karen Lynn Road in Amite on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Baker is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information regarding Baker's whereabouts please contact the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413 / 1-888-200-4905 or the St. Helena Parish Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
