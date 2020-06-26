Deputies search for man suspected of committing second-degree murder

ST. HELENA - St. Helena Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help find a man who allegedly committed second-degree murder.

Deputies are searching for Jaylohn T. Mitchell.

Authorities believe Mitchell is connected to the murder of a 19-year-old man on McDaniel Road in Amite, which happened on Sunday, June 21.

If you have any information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts please contact the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413 or the St.Helena Parish Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.