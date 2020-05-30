78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies search for hit-and-run suspect who struck a pedestrian

2 hours 44 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2020 May 30, 2020 May 30, 2020 8:03 PM May 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent one pedestrian to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., authorities responded to a hit-and-run incident that happened in front of the Emerald Forest Apartments near Covington.

According to witnesses, a silver sedan struck a man and fled the scene afterwards.

The victim was transported to a hospital by emergency crews. His condition is unknown.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says, that in video footage obtained it seems that the suspect was driving a Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with the information about the vehicle or the diver involved in the incident is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days