Deputies search for hit-and-run suspect who struck a pedestrian

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent one pedestrian to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., authorities responded to a hit-and-run incident that happened in front of the Emerald Forest Apartments near Covington.

According to witnesses, a silver sedan struck a man and fled the scene afterwards.

The victim was transported to a hospital by emergency crews. His condition is unknown.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says, that in video footage obtained it seems that the suspect was driving a Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with the information about the vehicle or the diver involved in the incident is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

