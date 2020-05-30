78°
Deputies search for hit-and-run suspect who struck a pedestrian
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent one pedestrian to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Shortly before 6 p.m., authorities responded to a hit-and-run incident that happened in front of the Emerald Forest Apartments near Covington.
According to witnesses, a silver sedan struck a man and fled the scene afterwards.
The victim was transported to a hospital by emergency crews. His condition is unknown.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says, that in video footage obtained it seems that the suspect was driving a Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with the information about the vehicle or the diver involved in the incident is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
