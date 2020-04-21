Deputies search for burglar who stole from a church in White Castle

Mount Zion Baptist Church became the target of theft. Photo: Google

WHITE CASTLE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says a burglar made off with a television that was stolen from inside of a church.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, located within the 32000 block of White Castle's Doc Dean Street, became the target of theft when church leaders realized the congregation's television had been stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 625-2365.