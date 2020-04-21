77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies search for burglar who stole from a church in White Castle

1 hour 14 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2020 Apr 21, 2020 April 21, 2020 10:21 AM April 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Mount Zion Baptist Church became the target of theft. Photo: Google

WHITE CASTLE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says a burglar made off with a television that was stolen from inside of a church.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, located within the 32000 block of White Castle's Doc Dean Street, became the target of theft when church leaders realized the congregation's television had been stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 625-2365.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days