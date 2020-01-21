Deputies say vehicle possibly connected to woman's disappearance

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's investigators released a photo Monday of a vehicle they believe might be connected to the disappearance of an East Baton Rouge woman whose luxury car was found abandoned and burned to a crisp.

Deputies said the SUV in the picture was spotted near Tahereh Ghassemi's home near Coursey Boulevard and Millwood Drive around the time she disappeared on April 11, around 8 p.m.

Investigators said the 54-year-old Ghassemi's 2004 blue Jaguar was found burned at 9600 Chalma Avenue about six hours later. Baton Rouge Police found the vehicle, and investigators said they believe it was intentionally set on fire.

"We are very concerned for her safety at this point," said EBRSO spokesperson Casey Hicks. "We found the vehicle, completely destroyed, we believe intentionally burned. So, we are very concerned for her welfare."

Anyone with information about the vehicle in the photo or Ghassemi's disappearance should call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000.