Deputies responding to shooting in Azalea Park Tuesday night

Tuesday, May 05 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities responded to a shooting in Azalea Park near Old Hammond Highway Tuesday evening.

Officials say they arrived at the scene of the shooting around 9:15 p.m. and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS has transported one person, who is reportedly in stable condition at this time.

This is a developing story.

