Deputies responding to shooting in Azalea Park Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE- Authorities responded to a shooting in Azalea Park near Old Hammond Highway Tuesday evening.
Officials say they arrived at the scene of the shooting around 9:15 p.m. and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
EMS has transported one person, who is reportedly in stable condition at this time.
This is a developing story.
