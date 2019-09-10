93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect in custody after reported bank robbery on Siegen Lane

Tuesday, September 10 2019
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has set up near a local bank after receiving reports of a robbery attempt.

Deputies were spotted at properties surrounding the Regions Bank on Siegen Lane near Perkins Road shortly after 1 o'clock Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office confirmed it's investigating reports of a bank robbery but could say little else.

Authorities say the suspect is now in custody.

This is a developing story.

