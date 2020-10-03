Deputies responding to phoned murder confession find body, human remains in Albany

ALBANY - Authorities found two dead bodies Friday afternoon after deputies received an alarming call.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office about a call they received from a "distressed" man.

Sheriff Jason Ard with LPSO said that TSO said during the call, the man confessed to a crime.

The caller, identified as Randolph Skinner Sr., claimed to have murdered an acquaintance and gave details of the possible crime scene at his home.

Deputies were able to locate Skinner's home on Skinner Lane in Albany.



Both agencies responded to the home on Friday and found a man's dead body, in addition to human remains.

The body was later identified as Randolph Skinner Sr. According to an LPSO release, the cause of death appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Skinner was a wanted person for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of a 21-year-old woman from Hammond. The missing woman, Deranisha Williams, has not been seen since September 5 of 2020, according to deputies.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says Williams left a family gathering with her estranged boyfriend to a frequent, nearby convenience store on the night of her disappearance.

Deputies are currently working to identify the remains.