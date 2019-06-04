89°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies responding to deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment
BATON ROUGE - Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a double shooting on O'Neal Lane Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. on O'Neal near Norwick Avenue.
Authorities say both victims were killed.
The sheriff's office confirmed it is investigating the incident but could share little more info at this time.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ultra-processed foods can lead to health complications
-
Funeral services commence for EBR deputy who died last week
-
Deputies arrest Baton Rouge teen accused of shooting his father in the...
-
One arrested, another wanted in shooting that killed 14-year-old in Plaquemine
-
Senate approves plan funding LA 415 connector