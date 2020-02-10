74°
Deputies respond to Ned Avenue shooting, one woman injured

Monday, February 10 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a person was shot in the Gardere area. 

Monday morning, around 8 a.m., officials were dispatched to Ned Avenue in response to a woman who'd reportedly been shot in the arm.

Officials say the woman drove to Pelican Lake at Chenier to seek help. 

Authorities are still working to determine what happened leading up to the incident and this article will be updated as deputies proceed with their investigation.  

