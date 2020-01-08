59°
Deputies respond to armed robbery at Starbucks on Corporate Blvd

Tuesday, January 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff Deputies responded to a Tuesday night armed robbery at a Starbucks on Corporate Boulevard.

According to officials, two male suspects wearing sweat pants, hoodies, and masks entered the restaurant and demanded money at gunpoint.

This is a developing story and will be updated as authorities provide additional information. 

