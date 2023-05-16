Deputies: Remote accountant steals nearly $32,000 from her former employer

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant was issued this week for a woman accused of stealing $31,807.53, which included wire transfers through fraudulent reimbursements.

This week, East Baton Rouge Deputies filed an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Alexa Ellen Andrus.

Court documents indicate Andrus worked as a remote accountant for a company in Indianapolis. An Indianapolis Police detective reached out to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after a representative working for the business filed a complaint.

Detectives said Andrus used the same bank account for her legitimate payroll deposits as she did for fraudulent wire transfers. The fraud went on from Aug. 16, 2022 until Oct. 13, 2022.

Records show Andrus signed a separation agreement with the business Oct. 11, 2022, and the following day she was able to successfully wire $20,000 into her account without authorization.

According to deputies, law officers contacted Andrus by telephone and she agreed to meet with detectives, then backed out. Detectives have been unable to reach her since.

She's facing charges of illegal transmission of monetary funds and theft.

Attempts to reach Andrus were not successful. We also left messages for the business Andrus used to work for.