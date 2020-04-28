Sheriff details dirt bike crash that killed 12 & 13-year-old boys in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE - Deputies say a pair of children, ages 12 and 13, were killed in a crash while riding a dirt bike on a rural roadway at night.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office released details surrounding the crash Tuesday, about a week after the deadly accident.

The sheriff's office says the boys were riding a Honda offroad motorcycle on Dummyline Road in Amite around 9 p.m. April 21. According to the department, a man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle didn't see the the boys and struck them from behind.

Investigators later determined the dirt bike did not have any illumination devices equipped, and the boy were not wearing helmets at the time.

The driver of a passing 18-wheeler witnessed the crash and stopped to help.

The man riding the Harley Davidson motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was not seriously hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.