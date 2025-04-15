Deputies recover tractor stolen from Amite; still searching for thief

AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has found a tractor that was reported stolen from the Graham Road area in Amite.

The tractor, a 1999 red 231 Massey Ferguson, was reported stolen in December.

Despite having found the piece of equipment, deputies are still searching for who stole it.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about those responsible to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-748-3337.