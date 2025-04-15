79°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies recover tractor stolen from Amite; still searching for thief
AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has found a tractor that was reported stolen from the Graham Road area in Amite.
The tractor, a 1999 red 231 Massey Ferguson, was reported stolen in December.
Despite having found the piece of equipment, deputies are still searching for who stole it.
Trending News
Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about those responsible to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-748-3337.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Simply not true:' Parish Pres. Kenny Havard addresses allegations stemming from controversial...
-
Councilman announces scholarship opportunity for outstanding high school seniors
-
PREVIEW: Task force to present initial designs for new juvenile detention facilities
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: The man known as the 'Walter Cronkite' of Baton...
-
Missing Lafayette children found safe; endangerment alert canceled