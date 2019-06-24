Deputies recover 14-year-old boy's body from St. Tammany waterway

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy from the East Pearl River.

According to the sheriff's office, just after 5 p.m. Sunday officials were dispatched to the waterway near I-10 in reference to a juvenile that hadn't resurfaced after going into the water. The boy was boating with family members when the group decided to tie their boat under the interstate and go swimming.

When the rest of the group returned to the boat, the 14-year-old boy wasn't with them.

Shortly before midnight, the boy's body was located in the area where he had last been seen. The coroner's office is investigating the cause and matter of death.