Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: One killed in Tuesday crash on Perkins at Jamestown
BATON ROUGE - A cement truck collided with a pickup truck in a deadly crash on Perkins Road Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near the Jamestown community on Perkins between Pecue and Siegen around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday morning.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office explained what happened during the tragic collision, saying a gray 2011 Toyota Tacoma truck was trying to exit Jamestown Boulevard and make its way to Perkins Road.
The truck, apparently, did not yield while executing the turn and collided with a 2020 Mack cement truck.
Deputies add that the front of the Mack truck hit the left side driver’s door of the Toyota Tacoma.
Authorities say the driver of the Toyota Tacoma sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
