Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: One arrested, one re-booked in murder suspect escape from Tangipahoa Parish Jail
AMITE - Officials arrested one person and another person was re-booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail after an inmate booked with murder escaped, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Dameon Booth, 37, and Trevon Wallace, 28, were booked after the escape of Tra'Von Johnson from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Thursday night.
Johnson was previously booked for his role in a deadly Hammond home invasion where he was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery; Johnson also previously escaped the jail.
Deputies said Wallace helped Johnson get over the perimeter fence before returning to the jail. He has since been charged with criminal damage to property after "destructive behavior in his cell" and was moved to Livingston Parish to await his trial on an aggravated assault with a firearm.
Johnson was recaptured the day after his escape.
Trending News
Booth was located with Johnson and was booked as a principal to simple escape and aggravated escape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Final boarding call for free bags at Southwest as airline abandons a...
-
Sandbags available at Gonzales Wastewater Plant
-
Total of 12 people accused of helping escaped NOLA inmates arrested as...
-
Celebration of Life service for first Black Zachary police officer on Tuesday
-
70 for 70: Kathleen Blanco
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals